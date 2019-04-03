Two Harbors Food Shelf is Moving

The long wait is over, and the food shelf is getting a new home

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Tonight, the longtime food shelf in Two Harbors, is preparing to move to a bigger, and better facility to serve the community.

It’s been a project seven years in the making with the help of community donations. The new building will open in May on the 500 block of 1st Avenue in Two Harbors and organizers tell us the move will continue to help families who need help with food and other resources.

Michelle Miller, Executive Director of Two Harbors Food Shelf said “it is the opportunity that we will be able to utilize the volunteers the higher level and all the generosity and passion that this community has for the food shelf”.

Two Harbors Area Food Shelf has been serving Rural Lake county since 1982.