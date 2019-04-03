UMD Celebrates New Chemistry and Science Building as Opening Approaches

Proper grand opening set for this summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – In 2017, UMD broke ground to build a new state of the art Heikkila Chemistry and Advance Materials Science facility after outgrowing its previous location which has been around since 1979.

Noticeable differences show big improvements from the 70 year old building to a much modernized space.

With more than 50,000 square feet to fill the new facility will have 12research labs and 5 larger classrooms…

But all the new additions also mean a huge difference after previously working out of an older building.

“It enables us to offer modern state of the art curriculum to our students that the old build has inadequate power supplies. Often in our old lab new instruments require more power,” said Steve Berry.

The new addition isn’t officially open and still undergoing some final touches, but this isn’t keeping students from taking advantage of what the building has to offer.

“It’s a lot more open than the last one and there is also a lot more space.” said UMD student Brandon Byard.

“Its been a very interesting experience seeing the differences between buildings,” Byard continues.

Plans are in the works for the old facility.

It will be renovated to create more interactive classrooms and some labs may be used by other departments within the university.

The renovations will cost more than $8 million, but UMD is still waiting for funding to be approved by the MN Legislature.

UMD plans to celebrate with a proper grand opening set for this summer.

Classes will officially start in the fall.