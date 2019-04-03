Upcoming Bike Swap to Help Animal Allies, Head of the Lakes United Way

The 13th Annual Bike Swap is Happening Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 at Continental Ski & Bike in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s time to dig deep and clean out the garage.

The 13th annual Continental Ski and Bike “Bike Swap” is coming up on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29.

Throughout the month of April you’re invited to bring unwanted bikes to Continental Ski and Bike (1305 East First Street, Duluth).

100 percent of the proceeds from the annual swap will go to benefit Animal Allies Humane Society and Head of the Lakes United Way.

Last year more than $12,000 was raised, donating more than $6,000 to each charity.

“All of the money raised at the swap goes right back to the animals, every single penny. Whether it’s caring for puppies or helping animals that need extra care from the Healing Hearts and Paws Fund,” said Development Officer Michelle Sternberg with Animal Allies Humane Society.

Interested participants are also welcome to sell bikes at the swap.

25 percent of the proceeds from these sales will go to charity, and you’re able to take home the extra 75 percent.

For those wishing to sell their bike at the swap, bike check-in begins Thursday April 25th at 9:00 a.m. Details available online at www.continentalski.com.