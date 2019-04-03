Wednesday April 3, 2019: Morning Forecast April 3, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Friday March 16, 2018: Evening Forecast Sunday December 17, 2017: Morning Forecast Monday January 15, 2018: Evening Forecast Saturday September 16, 2017, Evening Forecast: Sto...