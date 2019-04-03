Yellowjackets Baseball Split Doubleheader with Lions

The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team scored a lot of runs in their home opener.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In their home opener at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex, the Wisconsin-Superior baseball team split the doubleheader against Finlandia.

In game one, the Yellowjackets got on the board early and often as they won 10-0. Jordan Berrios led UWS with three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base.

In game two, the Lions would get their revenge as they won 13-6.