Yellowjackets Shock Saints, Sweep Softball Doubleheader

The UWS softball team took both games from CSS in the Border Battle.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first round of the Bridge Battle, the Wisconsin Superior softball team swept St. Scholastica Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.

In the first game, Ashley Taipale threw a no-hitter as the Yellowjackets blanked the Saints 2-0. The Duluth native also had an RBI in the game.

In Game 2, UWS would come back from the a 3-1 deficit in the seventh to tie the game. And in extras, they would hang on for the 4-3 win.

Next up for the Yellowjackets is a doubleheader in Mankato this Saturday against Bethany Lutheran.