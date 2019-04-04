American Red Cross Saving Lives By Installing Smoke Detectors

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross is aiming to reduce fire deaths in the u.s. by twenty five percent….

and the Northern Minnesota branch is helping achieve that goal by offering a free smoke detector for any who needs one.

Upon request, a red cross representative will not only provide the smoke detector but also install it.

The organization is working with about 30 local fire departments and community groups in Northern Minnesota and Douglas County to help with the installation.

The Red Cross disaster manager says keeping up with the alarms can help save more lives.

“10–15 years ago you used to have about two minutes to escape a house,” said Tony Guerra

“Now with the newer construction of furniture and the materials in the house about 20 to 30 seconds,” Guerra continues.

As a reminder, if a smoke alarm is older than 10 years old it is recommended that it should be replaced.

If your detector is up to date be sure to check it monthly.