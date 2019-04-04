Bent Paddle Brewing New ‘Trampled By Turtles’ Inspired Beer

'Trampled American Golden Ale' to be released May 13th

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company announced they’re releasing a new beer inspired by a well-known Northland band.

The Trampled American Golden Ale will be available starting May 13th.

The beer is a collaboration with Trampled By Turtles.

“There’s a very familiar American flavor to the beer, but it’s very much distinctive and it’s obviously made out of Lake Superior water which is sort of like Trampled music is. There’s a very distinctive American flavor to that but it definitely comes from the Minnesota Northland,” said Trampled By Turtles member Erik Berry, who attended the beer announcement at Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake with his bandmate, Eamonn McLain.

Trampled By Turtles played their first show ever at Sir Ben’s in 2003.

The ale will be the first Bent Paddle brew available in Colorado.

It will also be served at the Trampled By Turtles concert at Bayfront Park on July 6th.