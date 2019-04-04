Bulldogs Talk Sandelin’s Legacy at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD head coach Scott Sandelin was named a finalist for the Penrose Award given to the top head coach in DI men’s hockey. The Bulldogs are getting set for the Frozen Four and they feel their coach is well deserving of that top honor.

“Just the atmosphere that he creates around here is just so great, i mean he gets everyone to their best. Maybe sometimes he’s got to yell at you, sometimes he’s got to say the right thing, but he always does and he always does the right thing to get the most out of every single player and for that player to be their best. Definitely by far one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. I’d lay it on the line for him any night,” said freshman Tanner Laderoute.

“It’s been great. He’s from Hibbing, too, we’re pretty close. He’s just a great coach and he deserves everything he’s gotten. He’s built this program into the powerhouse it’s been in the last few years and a lot goes into the coaching staff for that,” sophomore Scott Perunovich said.

“He’s put Duluth on the map, no question obviously now in college hockey as being one of the best programs, especially in the last decade. And so it’s been full credit to him and his staff, i mean obviously he doesn’t do it without them and he’d say the same thing,” said team captain Parker Mackay.