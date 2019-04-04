Careers in Cosmetology Attract Variety of Students at WITC

Students spoke to over 50 represented jobs at the annual WITC career fair.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Some of the most popular jobs in the Northland fall under healthcare or mechanical fields like shipping.

Representatives from those jobs were among over 50 others at WITC’s annual job fair.

One of the more visited booths at the fair was for cosmetology. Those working the booth say they stand out among other fields because they are a creative job, something they consider a strength.

“We’re definitely going to differ from anybody in the health field. We’re still working with people, it’s similar to that, but we’re definitely kind of our own realm,” cosmetologist Keely Shrake said.

Representatives say students gain hands on and communication skills in cosmetology jobs.