Change of Season Means Annoying Allergy Symptoms on the Way

Pollen is one of the most common triggers for allergy sufferers.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s still fairly chilly in the Northland, but when temperatures rise allergies pick up for the season.

Blooming flowers, full trees are beautiful sights to see in the Spring, but for those suffering from environmental allergies it could mean annoying symptoms are on the way.

Pollen is one of the most common triggers for allergy sufferers.

A pollen allergy can affect everyone differently, but symptoms can often include watery eyes and sneezing.

One way to prevent allergy symptoms from happening is avoiding the trigger completely.

“Usually I am gung–ho for going outside. If this time of year the outdoors make you sneeze, nose run, and your eyes itch, staying inside with windows and doors shut is probably the right thing to do.”

It is common for allergies to impact other conditions such as asthma.

When the two interact, it can make asthma symptoms worse or even trigger an attack.

Allergies can usually be treated with a common over the counter medicine from a local drugstore.

If they are more severe, a prescription from a doctor could be what you need for relief.