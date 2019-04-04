DECC Designates New Pick-up and Drop-off Locations to Reduce Traffic Congestion

New locations will make it easy for drives and safe for patrons.

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is assigning a new pick–up and drop–off locations for taxis and ride-shares to help reduce traffic congestion during events.

Ride-shares and taxis will now enter on Harbor Drive to meet passengers outside of Paulucci Hall also known as Entrance F.

Vehicles will also be able to temporarily park alongside the building, near Entrance F, without requiring passengers to cross Harbor Drive.

“It will improve our consumer experience. We want our patrons to find a really fast and safe ride home. For our drivers means they pull in and find passengers and quickly navigate out,” said Marketing Coordinator Chris Johnson.

Signage for the designated locations are expected to be installed by April 11th.

The DECC also encourages confirming all ride sharing information before entering any vehicle.