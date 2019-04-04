Home Show Day 2

Second Day of the Arrowhead Home and Builders Show took place Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the second day of the Arrowhead Home and Builders show at the DECC and just like most of us, one vendor in particular is dreaming of summer temperatures.

KG Fireworks is hoping to spark some enthusiasm for summer from the people coming out to the Home Show. It’s a long way until Fourth of July but the business out of South Range says fireworks are a way for families to get some quality time together.

Heidi Schiefelbein, an employee for KG said “we thrive on families. We love bringing families together and we feel like fireworks is one way to do”.

KG Fireworks is having a fire festival Friday June 7th at their location in South Range, Wisconsin. The Home Show continues at the DECC tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.