New Hotel Development Planned For Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth is in line for another new hotel development near the Miller Hill Mall.

The 82-room hotel with four floors is a Fairfield Inn and Suites.

The company, Brutger Equities out of St. Cloud, wants to build the hotel at the corner of Maple Grove Road and Cottonwood Avenue.

That location is next to the Days Inn & Suites, which the company also owns.

Adam Fulton, the city’s deputy director of Planning and Economic Development, says the new hotel is a positive one.

“We have continued to have strong interest in new hotel development and are supportive of new investment and reinvestment in commercial properties in the Miller Hill neighborhood,” Fulton said. “I’d emphasize that we see this as a positive step for the Miller Hill neighborhood. I realize there have been some questions about that in the community because of some of the mall area vacancies, but it is my opinion that while this may be indicative of national retail trends; while important to consider, such trends are not necessarily indicative of weak demand in the Duluth area market.”

The Planning Commission will make a vote on the project April 9.

Ground could then be broken as early as the next day.