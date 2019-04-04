Savory Scallops

Cooking Connection: Scallop Dinner at Zeitgeist
Brittney Merlot,

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection Zeitgeist Arts Cafe shows us how to make the perfect scallop dinner at home or to enjoy at the cafe.

Scallop Dinner: Pan-seared scallops, risotto, Champagne-Dijon cream sauce and grilled asparagus.

Check out the video above for the recipe and cooking instructions!

LOCATION: Zeitgeist Arts Cafe, 222 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802 (construction has started on Superior Street but the restaurant will remain open!)

HOURS: Monday – Friday: 11AM – 1AM    Saturday: 10AM – 1AM    Sunday: 10AM – 3PM
RESERVATIONS: 218-722-9100
