Science Night at Lester Elementary

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight, Lester Park Elementary School turned into a massive “Science Night” for students and their families.

Dozens of kids got to get in on all types of demonstrations, from the Duluth East Robotics teams to live science experiments, to even live animals like baby turtles.

Daniel Tandberg, a father in attendance, said “it’s great to see so many different Duluth organizations coming out to an elementary school activity and supporting Lester Park interest in science”.

The Lester Park Parent Teacher Association is behind tonight’s “Science Night”.