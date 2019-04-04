Trial Date Set in Duluth Murder Case
A trial date has been set for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old man in September on the 100 block of West First Street in Duluth.
26-year-old Jamal Jackson is set to go to trial Oct. 21 in the shooting death of 31-year-old Scott Pennington.
Jackson is facing a second-degree murder charge in the case.
If convicted, Jackson faces up to 40 years in prison.