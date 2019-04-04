UWS Science Fest Goes Beyond the Typical Volcano

The UWS Science Fest is Happening Saturday, April 6, 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS is inviting children and adults to explore their annual Science Fest Saturday, April 6 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The topics of astronomy, biology, chemistry, geology, physics, and zoology will be showcased.

The event is taking place in both Barstow and Swenson Halls.

Barstow Hall is located at 816 North 17th Street and Swenson Hall is at 1610 Weeks Avenue.

This free event for the campus and community annually attracts hundreds of people and has become the largest student-organized event of the year.

Science Fest offers children and their parents a chance to explore science together through demonstrations and hands-on activities.

UWS Science Fest is a student-sponsored program presented by the UW-Superior Students of Science Club along with students, professors, and staff involved in biology, chemistry, geology, and physics.