Bulldogs Softball Stay Undefeated at Malosky Stadium

The UMD softball team held on for two close wins Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team got their third straight conference sweep as they knocked off Minot State Friday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

In game one, Emma Frost hit her first home run of the season while freshman pitcher Sam Pederson went the distance, pitching seven innings while allowing just three hits.

In game two, the Beavers out-hit the Bulldogs but homers from Emma Frost and Kalynn Tilton helped UMD pull ahead.