CASDA Working to End Child Abuse in the Northland

Studies from the Centers for Disease Control show about one in seven children have experienced abuse or neglect within the last year.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local leaders and the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse are working together to end child abuse in the Northland.

Today, those groups met at the Peter Rich Community Center in Superior to proclaim April as child abuse prevention month.

Douglas County Board Chair Mark Liebert says the issue of child abuse has had a direct impact on his life.

“When I was asked to speak at that and listening to some thing happening to children I decided it probably time to share my personal story.We have two adopted children in our family who are both victims of child abuse,” said Mark Liebert.

Mentor Superior was also in attendance.

They are helping children by offering a mentor.

The program coordinator says they have seen much success.

“Its such a difference before their matched to after their matched. It can be different behaviors they used to have don’t exist anymore their confidence levels rise,” said Program Coordinator Tianna Day.

