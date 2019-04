Coaches Corner: Jungle Boy Boxing

We talk with Zach Walters and Danny Huffman in this week's segment.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with Zach Walters and Danny Huffman of Jungle Boy Boxing as they get set for Huffman’s third professional fight April 13th at the Armory in Minneapolis. Among the topics discussed are Huffman’s development through two fights, as well as what his success has brought to boxing’s popularity in the Northland.