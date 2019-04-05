Police Apprehend Individual Following Brief Lockdown at Duluth Schools

DULUTH, Minn. – According to officials with the Duluth School District all area public schools, parochial and private schools were asked to go into a lockdown Friday afternoon following a potential threat.

A release from the Duluth School District read:

“This afternoon the Duluth School District asked all schools to go into a lock down in response to a potential threat from an individual reported by the Duluth Police Department. The schools remained in lock down until the police apprehended the individual and the situation was resolved.”

Officers at East High School quickly located the adult male suspect and took him into custody within 59 minutes of the original report.

Authorities say the individual was unarmed when detained.

The Duluth Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Additional details will be provided when available.