National Burrito Day Celebrated in Duluth

Burrito Union offering a special for the national holiday

DULUTH, Minn. – April 3rd is National Burrito Day. Restaurants and burrito lovers across the country are celebrating.

Burrito Union in Duluth sold two-fisted burritos for the price of one fist.

They say the holiday is a great chance for customers to enjoy their favorite burrito.

“A burrito is rice, beans, protein and veggies, all wrapped up, portable and delicious. I don’t know,” described Burrito Union General Manager Nathan Fuhs.

April’s featured item at Burrito Union is the Kingston Fatty jerk pork burrito.