National Burrito Day Celebrated in Duluth
Burrito Union offering a special for the national holiday
DULUTH, Minn. – April 3rd is National Burrito Day. Restaurants and burrito lovers across the country are celebrating.
Burrito Union in Duluth sold two-fisted burritos for the price of one fist.
They say the holiday is a great chance for customers to enjoy their favorite burrito.
“A burrito is rice, beans, protein and veggies, all wrapped up, portable and delicious. I don’t know,” described Burrito Union General Manager Nathan Fuhs.
April’s featured item at Burrito Union is the Kingston Fatty jerk pork burrito.