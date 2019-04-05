Nemadji Driving Range Opens Up

Although the course isn't open, today was the first day golfers could hit the range

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- It may still be in the 40’s, but that isn’t stopping one local golf course from opening up their driving range to the public.

With snow and ice still on the golf course, a group of local friends hit the driving range for the first time this season.

Mike Koepke, a local golfer, said that “snow’s gone, I don’t have to make a spot in my yard anymore and it’s our passion”.

The ‘Dew Crew’ as they call themselves has been playing together for quite some time, and get the name for how early they hit the first tee box in the summer.

Bill Anderson, a local golfer, mentioned that “we are notorious for being the first ones on the golf course and early in the morning first ones out in the morning. All summer long we have the first tee during the week”.

And with living in this part of Wisconsin, you never know how many nice months you will get to spend on the golf course, so getting out early is a key.

Anderson also stated that “if you’re living in this country, if you’re going to play golf, in the nice weather, you’re not going to play a lot of golf. Especially in the spring of the year”.

The driving range will be open all weekend, but course management is hopeful they can open the actual course sometime in the next week.