Prep Baseball: Spartans, Rebels Pick Up Wins to Open Seasons

Superior defeated Grand Rapids while Moose Lake took down Proctor in their season openers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior baseball team used an 11-run second inning to top Grand Rapids in the season opener, 15-1 in five innings.

Gunnar Hansen had three hits and drove in two runs in the win.

Over in Proctor, Moose Lake plated four in the fourth to defeat the Rebels 9-2.