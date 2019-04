Saints Baseball Open Home Schedule with Blowout Wins

The CSS baseball team got big wins against Martin Luther.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was “de ja vu” for the St. Scholastica baseball team as they got two 11-1 wins over Martin Luther Friday night at Wade Stadium.

In game one, Lane Girtz led the Saints with three RBI. And in game two, Conor Wollenzien finished with three runs scored and three hits.

Next up for CSS is a road trip to Collegeville as they take on Saint John’s.