Superior 5th Graders Learn to Make Syrup

The process of making syrup isn't an easy one.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – 5th grade students at Four Corners Elementary are learning firsthand how to make maple syrup.

The process of making syrup isn’t an easy one.

It requires multiple steps.

Over the last few weeks students tapped in to trees and collected more than one hundred fifty gallons of sap…

The next step is to cook the sap down for hours.

“It’s pretty exciting, I’m kind of encouraged by the amount we got because we did get a lot of sap and I believe we will get a lot of maple syrup,” said 5th grader Hugo Wittkopf.

The 30 year syrup making tradition was created not only to teach students the process, but also to build knowledge in other ways.

“It also teaches them a lot about being in the woods and taking care of the land. We do a lot of writing and math with all of it. They keep journals. They learn a lot about what it means to be a part of a community and something bigger than us,” says 5th grade teacher Nicole Moon.

The rest of the students at Four Corners Elementary weren’t left out this syrup making day.

Kindergarten through fourth grade students stopped by for a tour.

The 5th graders shared everything they learned about the process.

The finished product will be used for the students to enjoy an awesome pancake breakfast.

Anything left over will be sold to help students continue making syrup every year.