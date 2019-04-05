‘Transit Tunes’ Entertain DTA Passengers

Weekly music program performed in the Duluth Transportation Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Twin Ports travelers are being treated to some live music every Friday in April at the Duluth Transportation Center.

Corey McCauley performed for the passengers on April 5th.

It’s all part of the Duluth Transit Authority’s “Transit Tunes.”

“I think it’s a nice way just to relax and hear some music for a little bit before you have to catch your bus or if you want to stay a little longer, listen to music, kinds of showcase the DTC and it’s something a little different,” said DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey. “Every day you go to work and go home and it’s always nice to have something a little different in your travels back and forth.”

You can catch Kyle Ollah and friends perform at the DTC on April 12th.