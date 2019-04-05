Zilch to 5k Class

Active Adventures: A Truly Beginner Walking & Running Class in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are joining a truly beginner fitness class. This is for people who don’t work out and also for those who need to move after injuries, surgeries, replacements, illnesses and more.

This is a class for those who enjoy moving slowly, while learning about pacing, form, nutrition, hydration, ball, theraband, stretching, proper dress, shoes, massage, yoga and more.

It includes two instructional sessions each week, alongside recreational outings on the weekends. There is unlimited access to an experienced coach who sends out many motivational emails to keep you moving!

Classes meet on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6 pm -7 pm in West Duluth, April 11th – June 20th.

Cost $70, Kids can come for free with a paid attending adult.

The whole point of this class is to get you moving so that you can slowly and safely work yourself up to a 5k distance walking or running at your own pace.

Check out the class in the video above!

INTERESTED? You must be pre-registered before the first meeting, which is on April 11th. Click HERE to download the registration form and sign up through Tortoise and Hare Footwear’s. If you have any questions you can call 218-355-0960 or visit their Facebook page for more information and recent updates!