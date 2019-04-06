Families Have Fun with Science at Science Fest

University of Wisconsin Superior full of science exhibits and shows.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The legendary scientist, Bill Nye, says: Science Rules.

That was no exception at UWS on Saturday.

Everyone was a student for Science Fest, where they learned about the world and how it works.

They also found out what they can do to keep that world spinning.

From adorable baby chicks and ducks, and a kennel of baby goats, to an educational display about water pollution, the University was alive with science.

“For the younger kids you see a lot of them around here, which is great, y’know, these kids are being able to learn about science and nature and just the outside world,” said Evan Larson, a student form Lake Superior College.

College and high school students were also in attendance, showing that the event was not just for little kids.

“You can see all the students and they’re actually having a lot of fun with it, you can tell, they’re passionate about their projects,” said Noah McGrew, a student from Denfeld High School.

Students and visiting organizations set up exhibits centering around a scientific topic or phenomenon.

A child makes it rain on the model of a village, the trickling stream of water flooding the small river.

Some topics, hit closer to home than others.

“Well rainfall and flooding is very common here in this part of the country, in Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin,” Justin Schulz, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said.

The National Weather Service set up a hydrologic model, demonstrating how rain and flooding effect flood plains.

They say the more people that understand the effects of flooding, the more can help the effected communities.

“It takes a collaborative effort of people of different backgrounds to try and mitigate the effects of flooding because people’s lives are at stake when it comes to flooding,” said Schulz.

For some, Science Fest helps prepare them for future careers.

For others, it helps prepare for something a little sooner.

“I don’t know about career ideas,” Noah said, “but it’ll definitely help me with science classes in the future!”