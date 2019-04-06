Hermantown Softball’s Tom Bang Retires in Style

After 41 seasons as the program's coach and founder, many came out to celebrate his tenure.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After more than 40 years coaching Hermantown softball, the program Tom Bang has retired.

Saturday, the Hermantown community helped the coach go out with a bang after he led the team to 23 state tournaments and three state championships during his tenure.

“Well after 41 years of coaching, we thought we would try to in a way say goodbye to the sport, but instead of goodbye, it’s more hello to all these people from the past so it’s been actually really fun to see that, a lot of good memories coming back,” said Bang.

The event at skyline lanes was packed with four decades of players and friends.

The new incoming softball coach, Michelle Sweeney, was there who also played under Bang, and she spoke about what he’s meant to her life.

“He’s been a huge part of my life, my softball career, my passion for the game and I just really can’t say enough about the person he is and the coach that he is. He taught me resilience, grit, working hard, overcoming failure. A lot of those lessons I’ve used in various times in my life and I’m just very grateful,” said Sweeney.

Bang said he’s going to miss the practices, but with all this extra time, he’s eager to play golf and spend more time with his granddaughter.

Hermantown softball will start a new era this upcoming Thursday when they will take on Esko.