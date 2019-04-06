Local Organization Prepares for Northland Police Fundraiser

The 2019 Police Fundraiser is Sunday, April 7

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a simple way to give back to the men and women risking their lives in Northland law enforcement.

The 2019 Police Fundraiser, hosted by Duluth’s Fraternal Order of Police, raises money for new uniforms, equipment, family support and other services for Northland police departments.

The fundraiser is a public event. People can participate in a silent auction, enjoy food and make donations.

“A lot if times people want to support officers and they don’t necessarily know how. This is a good way. They can come on out, stop by the fundraiser, maybe get to know some officers; they can help support by participating in the silent auction and some raffles going on, things like that,” MN FOP Lodge 9 president Chris Shovein said.

Doors for the fundraiser open at Grandma’s Sports Garden Sunday at 11 A.M.