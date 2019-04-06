Minnesota Legislators Listen to Constituents at Town Hall Forum

Representatives answered questions from constituents.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota lawmakers heard directly from the community at a Town Hall forum in Duluth.

Politicians present were State Representative Liz Olson, Senator Erik Simonson, and MNDOT Commissioner Margaret Kelliher.

They sat onstage at the Norshor Theater where they were asked questions from constituents who wanted their voices heard.

“I hope we can proceed with line 3 to get our laborers working in the field, and providing for their families around here,” said Derek Pederson of the Laborer’s Union. “The mining to go because we need those precious minerals for wind energy and solar energy.”

In addition to environmental topics, officials answered questions about transportation, and Governor Walz’s proposed budget, gas tax, and redistricting.

“To have a better understanding about what’s going on this legislative session,” Representative Olson said. “To know that their legislative delegation is very engaged and wants to hear from them often, not just today.”

“So it’s a great opportunity to have dialogue.”