Portland Malt Shoppe Open for Season

Popular malt and ice cream stop bringing customers in the cold.

DULUTH, Minn.- Is it cold? A little.

Too cold for ice cream?

“This is Minnesota. Nothing, nothing’s cold about Ice Cream,” said Joel Heller.

Heller joins dozens of others in a long line at Portland Malt Shoppe, for their first day open for the season.

The chill and the drizzle aren’t enough to stop Northland malt lovers, and for some, like Heller, it’s a tradition.

“This is part of Duluth, this is history,” he said. “My grandfather took me here when I was a little kid, I took my son too but I chucked him off too Arizona otherwise I’d have him here today.”

The shoppe will open at 11 everyday until October 21st.