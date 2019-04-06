Rummage Season Kicks Off in the Northland

The Arena Rummage Sale is the biggest rummage sale in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- If shoppers had nothing but $20 in their pocket, they were in luck at the Heritage Center in Duluth because the Northland’s rummage season has begun.

It’s a hoarder’s heaven.

“You can buy just about anything you want,” Arena Rummage Sale owner Lou Campbell said.

The arena rummage sale kicks off the start of a season of selling and buying and re–selling again.

“People bring stuff from their house they don’t want anymore. They want to re-purpose it,” Campbell said.

For some people rummaging is a bit of a passion.

“I don’t remember the last time I was at a mall. I buy pretty much everything I own second hand,” rummager Anna Spielmann said.

Spielman says she’s a vintage clothing expert.

“I love to wear vintage, I love to hoard vintage. I have racks and racks of vintage and it brings me a lot of joy,” Spielman said.

It’s not just for shoppers looking for sales. Doug Erickson is car–lover, collector and long time fan of rummaging. He’s been collecting and selling for 50 years.

“I do like transportation items.,” Erickson said.

He say’s it’s a great way to find people with common interests.

“People in your own back yard might be collecting the same stuff as us,” Erickson said.