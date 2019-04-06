Snowmobile Riders Enjoy Last Bit of Snow for Meltdown Event

The vintage snowmobile race raises money for Spirit Mountain Ski Patrol.

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend could be one of the last chances to get in the snow before it melts away this Spring.

Snowmobilers came to play at Spirit Mountain for the third annual ski patrol meltdown.

These snowmobiles were anything but ordinary… they’re vintage!

Participants could race in the country’s only vintage uphill climb or put their ATV’s on display. Some of them date back to the 1960’s.

“The idea of this was that when the ski hill closes at the end of the year, we have all this snow that may not be good enough to ski on, but it’s good enough to do other things on,” event organizer Ryan Underthun said.

Proceeds for the event help fund the ski patrol, a volunteer group of emergency first respondents.