Cloquet Police See Public’s Help After Hockey Arena Burglarized

CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet police are looking for two suspects who broke into the Northwoods Credit Union Hockey Arena.

The burglary happened March 30.

Two suspects stole items from a concession stand, according to police.

It was not clear Sunday what type of items were stolen or what the dollar value was for those items.

Police released images of the suspects Sunday.

If you know anything, police want you to call 911, non-emergency 218-384-4185 or send anonymous NIXLE Tips, text TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your message to 888777.