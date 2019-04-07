Flyers Backed By White Nationalist Group Pop Up In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A white nationalist group has pushed its recruiting efforts into the city of Duluth.

Flyers were taped up in and around Leif Erickson Park and the downtown area over the weekend.

The group is known as Patriot Front.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says Patriot Front is a hate group that believes white people in North America are being pushed out by non-European immigrants.

They believe people of color are not Americans.

The group formed after the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, according to SPLC.

FOX 21 talked to some people off camera today who said they tore some of the flyers down saying hate speech has no place in the city of Duluth.

FOX 21 reached out to the Duluth Police Department and Mayor Emily Larson’s office for comment Sunday but did not hear back by the time this article was published late Sunday.