History of Duluth in Photographs at Glensheen Mansion

Mansion pairs with Duluth News Tribune for Reporting Duluth Exhibit.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth history is now on display in the form of newspaper photos at Glensheen Mansion.

The exhibit is called Reporting Duluth.

It’s a partnership with the Duluth News Tribune to display blown up photos from the paper, dating back to the late 1800s.

Photos include UMD’s victory during the Frozen Four last year, and the 1920 lynchings of Clayton, Jackson and McGhie.

According to organizers at Glensheen, it’s important to display both the bright and dark sides of Duluth’s past.

“Especially in a house museum, there’s a tendency to sort of glamorize everything and romanticize things,” said Tour Guide Katie Keller. “But there was also all these things happening in Duluth at the same time that weren’t quite as glamorous.”

“And so it’s important to remember the struggles and the stories of people who weren’t as wealthy as the Congdons.”

The exhibit will be on display throughout the Spring, and it’s free and open to the public.