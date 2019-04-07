Northern Star: UMD Bulldogs Men’s Hockey

For this week's segment, we hear from the Bulldogs before they head out to Buffalo for the Frozen Four.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey team is embarking on their third straight trip to the Frozen Four.

“Some people don’t get the opportunity obviously to even make a regional, in the four years that they go to college and so to be able to be at a regional all four years to advance to a third frozen four. I’m extremely fortunate to be apart of this UMD program. Especially, I think Sandy’s done an unbelievable job,” said senior forward, Parker Mackay.

“I know one thing, I never take it for granted. It certainly is a special time for our program, for our players to have that opportunity again. It’s special to be one of the 16 teams to have a chance to get to where we are next week because you never know,” said head coach, Scott Sandelin.

“Last weekend we kind of stepped back and just kind of took a deep breath and said oh this is an honor being in the position we are. But like I said, it’s not the end. We have two more games to go. So we have to take it one step at a time and like coach said, we have some more things to learn, too,” said Nick Wolff, junior defenseman.

“Yeah he’s the backbone of our team for sure. It’s great having him back there, we’re basically already winning with that. Especially when he’s playing his game, which he normally is. You know you have a shot against any team so those overtime games, those tough games, you know you got the upper hand with him back there,” said Scott Perunovich, sophomore defenseman.

“I think it’s just, every game we know that he’s going to be our best player. It’s been ridiculous to see him the past few years, like I said, every single game he’s on and he’s making game–changing saves so it’s awesome to play with him,” says Kobe Roth, sophomore forward.

“Our entire team right now honestly. But it starts with Sheppy out. Our goaltending has been phenomenal all year, and then our d–core has been unbelievable, we have the experience. The one–goal games that we’ve been playing in lately and being able to come out on top of that. But at the end of the day, I think it’s every guy in that room that’s bought in and realizing that every game is obviously its own entity and we’re playing game sevens and that’s the mentality that we need to have and I think we’re obviously really excited to get back to Buffalo,” said Mackay.

“I’ve never felt so tightly knit with a team. I’d hang out with anyone, anyone would hang out with anyone just even away from the ice. And I think that creates chemistry on the ice. There’s no really cliques or anything and just how tight the team is and just our beliefs in the room that we can beat anyone any given night,” says freshman forward, Tanner Laderoute.