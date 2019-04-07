Student Groups Encourage Community to Give Rock Climbing a Chance

UMD and CSS groups teach people to rock climb with free event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The climbing community is trying to rope in people who may want to take a stab at the sport for the first time.

‘Climbing Unlocked’ was a joint event between UMD and College of St. Scholastic organizations allowing the public to use the UMD climbing wall for free.

Experienced climbers walk you through each step. It’s a way to encourage those who may be afraid to give climbing a chance in a safe way.

“I was definitely intimidated when I started, so to give that experience, to really push their limits and have some fun and realize that the climbing community is an incredibly supportive community and people will be there to help you where you’re at at whatever climbing level,” organizer Emma McLarnan said.

It’s been a few years since the last free and open climbing event. The groups are hoping to have more of them in the future.