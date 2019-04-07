UWS Baseball Swept by Crown in Doubleheader

Despite homeruns, the UWS team dropped two games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS baseball team couldn’t stop the hot bats of Crown in either game of the doubleheader as the Storm beat the Yellowjackets 7-5 in the first game, and 17-6 in the second.

The first game was a back and forth game in the fog, including Yellowjackets Travis Miller with a deep home run to left, but in the top of the ninth the Storm came back and overcame a two run deficit to win.

The second game, a seven run third inning would put the storm up 8-0 and they wouldn’t look back, despite the Jackets best efforts with back to back homers by Corey Albertson and Braeden Barr in the fifth, as the game finished in eight innings.

UWS (6-10) will be back in action again for a border battle under the lights against St. Scholasica (9-8) this coming Wednesday at Wade Stadium