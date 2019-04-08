Chisholm Teachers Ratify New Contract

CHISHOLM, Minn.-Education Minnesota-Chisholm and the Chisholm School District have ratified teacher contracts for 2017-19 and 2019-21.

The 2017-19 contract includes a one percent salary increase for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

The 2019-21 contract restructures the pay scale to increase starting salaries to attract new teachers as well.

“The top priority of the union from day one was to reach a fair and competitive contract agreement to allow Chisholm to continue to attract and keep top-quality educators for the students in our communities,” said Tim Provinzino, president of Education-Minnesota Chisholm. “We were able to do just that during mediation.”