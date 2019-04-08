Community Raises Funds for Northland Law Enforcement

The 2019 Police Fundraiser had a goal of over $26,000

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders had their chance to ‘Back the Blue’ at the 2019 Police Fundraiser.

The event is the only fundraiser put on by local non–profit Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 to raise money for surrounding police forces in the area.

That money goes toward uniforms and equipment but also goes to support officers and the families of those who are sick, injured or killed in the line of duty.

Most recently, FOP proceeds went to help officer Aaron Haller and his family after his partner, K-9 Haas, as shot and killed on the job.

“It can be tough sometimes. There officers go out and they see a loot of good things, they see a lot of bad things, so anything to support their physical, mental health, and their emotional well-being that we can make them better, stronger officers to support our community,” Lodge 9 president Chris Shovein said.

This year’s fundraiser had a goal of $26,000. The event was also a way members of the community could get to know local law enforcement.

“There’s always opportunities to give back, whether it’s your time or your money and really just support across the board is really important, I think, for our police force,” supporter Lynsie Radovich said.

Part of this year’s proceeds will go toward lighting up the Aerial Lift Bridge blue for police week in May.

Those who would like to make a donation to FOP Lodge 9 can e-mail MNFOPlodge9@gmail.com