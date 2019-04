Duluth Marshall Wins Home Opener Against Aitkin

Hilltoppers pitcher Ben Pederson starred with 10 strikeouts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall handily beat Aitkin in their home opener at Wade Stadium 11-3.

Hilltoppers phenom pitcher, and University of Missouri commit, Ben Pederson helped keep scores off the board for the win with 10 strikeouts.