First Street to be Evaluated for Two-Way Traffic

City proposes traffic study to city council Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the city starts work on the reconstruction of Superior Street, they’re also looking ahead to a possible redevelopment of First Street.

On Monday night the Duluth City Council is expected to vote on whether to have a traffic study done.

The study would look into converting First Street between Mesaba Avenue and 24th Avenue East from one-way to two-way traffic.

City officials say the study would cost $84,344.