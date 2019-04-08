Kennedy Announces Run For Duluth City Council Dist. 5

DULUTH, Minn. – A life-long resident of West Duluth is running for the 5th District City Council seat currently held by Jay Fosle.

Janet Kennedy made her announcement Monday at Beaner’s Central in West Duluth.

Kennedy says she’s focused on community centered economic development, decreasing health disparities, and improving infrastructure and transportation.

Kennedy ran against Fosle in 2015 with roughly 44 percent of the vote.

“We’ve grown and we’re strong and we are ready to win. We feel like we are on the threshold and with the community’s support and the voters in western Duluth because they know me and how hard I work. We will win.”

Kennedy is a mother of two and has worked in the physical therapy profession for 25 years.

Councilor Fosle has not yet confirmed whether he will run again.