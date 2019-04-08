Martha’s Daughter Restaurant Closes In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A downtown Duluth restaurant that’s been open for only about a year has announced it is closing its doors for good and solely offering a “pop-up service.”

Martha’s Daughter opened in the former Coney Island location on East Superior Street in early 2018 to serve locally sourced and sustainable food.

A GoFundMe created by the owner, Nyanyika Banda, raised over $6,000. The description of the fundraiser said the business needed financial help with employee payroll, debts to farmers, and license fees.

According to food blog Eater Twin Cities, the restaurant is now closing for good.

The owner said on Facebook that the pop up services will be going on from now until the Homegrown Music Festival.

FOX 21 reached out to the owner for comment, but did not hear back.