Motorized Scooters Could Have a Future in the City If Duluth City Council Approves Ordinance

If it passes, residents and tourists could be scooting through the city as early as mid–May.

DULUTH, Minn. – The popular motorized scooters and E–bikes could soon have a future in the city, if the Duluth city council votes on a special ordinance at tonight’s council meeting.

The proposed ordinance is a proactive approach to regulate how the scooters will operate in the city.

Canal Park and the Lake walk could be a key area of use for the electronic scooters…

According to city officials.

The ordinance would also put limitations on speed limits to go along with the flow of traffic.

Council President Noah Hobbs says this new venture could be good for Duluth residents and tourists.

“It provides another mode of transportation to get from point A to B that’s outside your car, so that is less wear and tear on infrastructure. You are outside, you are able to enjoy the scenery that is Duluth in a much more enjoyable way,” said Noah Hobbs.

