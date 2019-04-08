Phase Two of Superior Street Reconstruction Begins

Kickoff event held with Mayor Larson and City Officials.

DULUTH, Minn.- The barricades are up on Superior Street as construction season begins.

While the ground was broken for the project on Monday, the real heavy work will start next week.

Until then crews will be focused on staging and preparation for a project that will include improving utilities, adding a closed loop hot water heat system, and other streetscape amenities.

Ushering in what they call”act two” of reconstruction, city officials and business leaders spoke about their excitement for the project which they say will revamp the Hart District.

“This is where you’re seeing all the shows and the arts and the entertainment and this is a new show coming to town,” said Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council. “So I think it’s an opportunity for people to see what’s going on under the street as well, and on the street.”

“Hopefully they’ll be able to visit those businesses and support them during this whole project.”

Representatives from some of those businesses were present, like the Norshor Theater.

Christine Seitz, Executive and Artistic Director, said they’re excited to have their area get some much needed improvement.

“I think it’s important that everybody embraces the work that just needs to be done,” said Seitz.

“And our lights are on, and the shows will go on. I just think people just need to take a deep breath, and come down and see that really, we’re all open for business.”

As construction begins, project leaders say parking will be available in the Medical District, HART District, and Tech District Ramps.

The city stressed that everyone will be able to access businesses on Superior Street through five foot wide pedestrian zones.

They say anyone with concerns need only look at how phase one of the project went.

For any further questions, or to recieve a weekly newsletter during reconstruction, visit superiorstreet.org.